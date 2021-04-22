Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
UI/UX Gestalt Principle

Hi guys,
On this time, i learn about Gestalt Principle UI/UX design. This is my design based from Gestalt Principle. I created two theme for this design, light mode and dark mode.

Hope you like it ❤️
Say what you think in the comments 💬

Posted on Apr 22, 2021
