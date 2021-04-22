Squadio - Brand Identity & Logo Design

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Creating the logo for Squadio Company based in Saudia Arabia.
.
Squadio is a company with their main focus to connect young freelance/ teams Designers with companies that are in need of their services.
Main part of the project was to create something colorful, minimal and clean.
So we created a logo which represents the roots of connection between companies and designers and also we integrated the circle shapes to represent the peoples/Designers.
.
Hope you like it.
.
Tell me your thoughts.
.
Since you are here leave it a like.
.
For working inquiries, contact at:
- rinorrama8@gmail.com