Squadio - Brand Identity & Logo Design

Creating the logo for Squadio Company based in Saudia Arabia.

Squadio is a company with their main focus to connect young freelance/ teams Designers with companies that are in need of their services.

Main part of the project was to create something colorful, minimal and clean.

So we created a logo which represents the roots of connection between companies and designers and also we integrated the circle shapes to represent the peoples/Designers.

Hope you like it.

Tell me your thoughts.

