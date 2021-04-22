Rinor Rama

Squadio - Brand Identity & Logo Design

Creating the logo for Squadio Company based in Saudia Arabia.
Squadio is a company with their main focus to connect young freelance/ teams Designers with companies that are in need of their services.
Main part of the project was to create something colorful, minimal and clean.
So we created a logo which represents the roots of connection between companies and designers and also we integrated the circle shapes to represent the peoples/Designers.
Hope you like it.
Tell me your thoughts.
Since you are here leave it a like.
For working inquiries, contact at:
- rinorrama8@gmail.com

Freelance Branding,Logo Identity & Ui/Ux Designer...
