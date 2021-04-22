Bruno Do Nascimento

Braun Braun PCV 4

Braun Braun PCV 4 turntable vintage lessbutbetter portugal industrial design industrialdesign design 60s record player player rams dieter rams dieterrams dieter braun
Braun PCV 4 - Portable record player by Dieter Rams (1961)
Illustration from 2016

