Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yaroslav Makovetskyi

Tandem Sign up Re-design

Yaroslav Makovetskyi
Yaroslav Makovetskyi
  • Save
Tandem Sign up Re-design ui design uxdesign sign signup sign up sign in ui ux ui ux uxui figma dailyui dailyuichallenge tamdem app app design application mobile mobile ui mobile design
Download color palette

When I started actively practicing English, I was advised Tandem.
When I started registering with Tandem, I wanted to re-design it.
P.s. A typical situation of each UX/UI designer. Haha!

You can hire me:
- E-mail: yaroslavmako@gmail.com
- Telegram: https://t.me/yaroslavmako
- Instagram: yaroslav_mako

Yaroslav Makovetskyi
Yaroslav Makovetskyi

More by Yaroslav Makovetskyi

View profile
    • Like