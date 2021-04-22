Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reijo Palmiste

Fixer Upper horror art horror 3d hand handmade 3d modeling 3d artwork 3d artist 3d illustration 3d illustrator hand isometric design low poly 3d art diorama isometric illustration isometric blender blender3d 3d illustration
Well, here's a take for the Hand Enthusiasts. I initially planned on making it a bit more gory but then got cold feet, because the platform here might have an issue or two with it.

Anyway, drop a like or follow if ya dig it and have a great day, folks!
All heart,
Reijo

Hey! I'm a product designer and illustrator! ❤️️✌️
