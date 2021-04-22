Alexandra Erkaeva

Molly Duck

Alexandra Erkaeva
Alexandra Erkaeva
Hire Me
  • Save
Molly Duck duck logo bird flower duck branding design mascot illustration character cute logotype logo
Molly Duck duck logo bird flower duck branding design mascot illustration character cute logotype logo
Download color palette
  1. Molly-Duck-v2.jpg
  2. Molly-Duck.jpg

It happens that this year I’ve already had several logo projects with geese 🙂 Molly Duck is one of the logo versions created for these projects that turned into a duck and now it’s available in my shop.

Alexandra Erkaeva
Alexandra Erkaeva
Logo Design, Brand Identity and Illustration
Hire Me

More by Alexandra Erkaeva

View profile
    • Like