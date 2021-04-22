Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Monica N.

Citibank Added Feature

Monica N.
Monica N.
  • Save
Citibank Added Feature mobile ui features finance app ui ux design app
Download color palette

Adding a feature to an existing product and design. Based on user research, I was able to create a useful feature in Citibank's app. The feature allows users to create their own savings category and set the amount.

Let me know what you think and any questions you have.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 22, 2021
Monica N.
Monica N.

More by Monica N.

View profile
    • Like