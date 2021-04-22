C!ub App - Social App Platform on Android & iOS

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
Hi Everyone,
Hope you all are safe and well in this strange time.
Here is the designed banner for C!ub app for university students in the USA and it's a kind of social platform for them. We worked on this from the scratch. From Designing to Deployment.
Short brief for this app: C!ub is the future of the university experience. Explore, recruit, connect!
For more of our work, please visit our website:
https://www.tecocraft.com/our-work/
Thanks & Regards,
Tecocraft Team