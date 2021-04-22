Inoel Rivera

Marutama's Butter Walk

Marutama's Butter Walk 2d art butter san-x sanx sanrio kawaiicartoon kawaiiart cartoon kawaii illustration illustrator designeroos 2d
Marutama's visit to Home Foods with Lana the sheep ends with a buttery purchase.

Read this and more and find this design on episode #5 Take My Money on the Pangwich Pals Webtoons comic page!

Please do follow my profile on Webtoons if you can. All support is very much appreciated, especially from fellow artists and designers!

