OUR PLANET WEEK, 2021: Collection of Illustrations

OUR PLANET WEEK, 2021: Collection of Illustrations parallax effect illustrator digital illustration procreate gradient animal illustration nature illustration graphic design art futuristic character artwork affinity designer illustration
A collection of illustrations I’ve made during Our Planet Week Challenge 2nd edition. This is a ten-day challenge with given prompts for artists to get creating.

A tree will be planted for every illustration made.

Read more about the collection here: https://quand.onuniverse.com/collection-our-planet-week

