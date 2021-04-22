Ecommerce Theme

Trending designs to inspire you
Here is the checkout process of the theme I am making for Figma and Sketch.
Pictures of the shoes are from HYPEBEAST.
Check out my latest UI kit on Figma Community.
Twitter | Instagram| Figma | Check me out!