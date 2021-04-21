Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Azie Melasari
Odama

Beautief Cosmetics UI KIT 💅🏻

Azie Melasari
Odama
Azie Melasari for Odama
Hire Us
  • Save
Beautief Cosmetics UI KIT 💅🏻 ui ux clean mobile app design beauty app cosmetics product minimalism minimalist beauty make up mobile ui mobile pink mobile design app mobile app animations animation ui kit cosmetics cosmetic
Beautief Cosmetics UI KIT 💅🏻 ui ux clean mobile app design beauty app cosmetics product minimalism minimalist beauty make up mobile ui mobile pink mobile design app mobile app animations animation ui kit cosmetics cosmetic
Download color palette
  1. prev24.mp4
  2. page 10.png
  3. page 11.png

Beautief

Price
$28
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Beautief

Hello guyss! 👋

Finally I uploaded new shots.
This time I created a cosmetic mobile application, namely Beautief.
You can buy various types of cosmetics here.

Hope you like it guys 🥳

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you love it.
----------------
We available for work together :
📩Email Us : odamastudio@gmail.com
😎Instagram : Odama Studio

Odama
Odama
We fire up your startup to make it grow up 🔥
Hire Us

More by Odama

View profile
    • Like