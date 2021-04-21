Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
icon colour yellow winter autumn summer snow watermelon leaf effects panet icon blues greed blue illustration red design app ux ui
Four seasons, four colors, spring is green, summer is red, autumn is yellow, winter is white. Spring uses the green expression of leaves. In summer, it is the color of watermelon. Autumn is yellow leaves. In winter, snow is covered, and the footprints are made step by step.

