UI Icon set

Please have a look

I've made 3 styles. line, solid, flat.

UI Icons that help to make UI more attractive & use full.

Feel free to share your feedback on this.

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at dropline360@gmail.com

Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to like, share, & follow me!

LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/in/kashif-arif-4664181aa/?miniProfileUrn=urn%3Ali%3Afs_miniProfile%3AACoAADDT2Y4BP5ZqY85Tc5BVA00KrfEW1cyCues