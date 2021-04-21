UI Icon set

Trending designs to inspire you
Please have a look
I've made 3 styles. line, solid, flat.
UI Icons that help to make UI more attractive & use full.
Feel free to share your feedback on this.
We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at dropline360@gmail.com
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile and remember to like, share, & follow me!
LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/in/kashif-arif-4664181aa/?miniProfileUrn=urn%3Ali%3Afs_miniProfile%3AACoAADDT2Y4BP5ZqY85Tc5BVA00KrfEW1cyCues