Siamak
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency

Landing page - Social Media website

Siamak
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Siamak for Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Landing page - Social Media website social media gradient typography ecommerce homepage landing page engagement after effect animation 3d mockup facebook twitter instagram social figma web design website ux ui
  1. Presentation.mp4
  2. Design.jpg

Hi There,
This is new project that I have worked on that for 1 month. I'll post other shots soon. Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thoughts on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome ⭐️🎈

Available to craft your ideas.

Shoot a mail at - hi@siamak.me

Instagram — @onlysiamak

Follow Orizon Design:
Behance | Youtube | Twitter | www.orizon.co

Design.jpg
4 MB
Presentation.mp4
2 MB
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
Orizon: UI/UX Design Agency
We help startups & Fortune 500 companies design products
