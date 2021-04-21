Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rizki Indra Permana

Real Estate Mobile Apps ( Aplikasi Perumahan )

Rizki Indra Permana
Rizki Indra Permana
  • Save
Real Estate Mobile Apps ( Aplikasi Perumahan ) ui designer ui ux furniture real estate ui design real estate mobile apps ui mobile uiux ui design uidesign ui figma
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers

Here my exploration about Real Estate Mobile Apps
does it look great?

Hope you enjoy it!
Press L to like and write your comment to give your feedback
Thanks!

Available for project :
rizki.indrapermana19@gmail.com

Connect with me on
Behance | Instagram

Rizki Indra Permana
Rizki Indra Permana

More by Rizki Indra Permana

View profile
    • Like