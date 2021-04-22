Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tandemonium | All Your Tandem Bike Needs

For fans of Bob's Burgers, you probably know of the running gag of restaurants in the opening credits. This is a series based on some of the funnier puns from the opening credits—though there are still dozens and dozens more I could recreate. Also no, none of these are real businesses...as far as I'm aware.⁠

