In Cormac McCarthy’s “The Road” the best seller apocalyptic novel there is a phrase “carry the fire”. The phrase is used to represent the character’s dogged perseverance in the face of uncertainty and adversity. In life we all go through challenges, lord knows we have this past year! So taking a lesson from “The Road”, we all need to carry the fire with us! Life is always uncertain, pandemic, or not, this is our reminder to you to keep going and work through it! You got this!

