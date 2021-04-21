Pódie for podcasts - Landing Page - DailyUI 003

The #DailyUI #003 was a little bit difficult. I've never had heard about landing pages, so I was insecure about how to make one. Then, after some days of creativity block and study about landing pages, I made this one.

This is a webpage of an app called "Pódie". Pódie is a podcast app that can be used by its webpage too.

The most important function of this page is the "Inscrever-se" button, what means "Sign up" in portuguese.

There's information about the app and what devices you can use it.

Hope all of you like it! 💚😃