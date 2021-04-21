Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paul Dunbar

FireBird

FireBird simple modern vector flat fire birds fried chicken rooster fast food man riding chicken giant chicken visual design branding line art black ink illustration
Im working on a series of goofy portraits for one of our clients at Bitovi. The goal is to add a little bit of humor and fun into a digital tool that would otherwise be pretty spartan and utilitarian.

This work was done for and with Bitovi
https://www.bitovi.com/

