TRU Colors Packaging

We worked with TRU Colors on their inaugural beer: TRU Light. Our goal was to carefully balance a design that was unique and also resonated with mainstream audiences. We put their logo at the forefront to drive brand awareness and utilized an own-able layout that can build proprietorship over time.
TRU Colors is ready to compete with America’s most popular beers.
https://focuslab.agency/work/tru-colors
