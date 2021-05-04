TRU Colors Packaging

We worked with TRU Colors on their inaugural beer: TRU Light. Our goal was to carefully balance a design that was unique and also resonated with mainstream audiences. We put their logo at the forefront to drive brand awareness and utilized an own-able layout that can build proprietorship over time.

TRU Colors is ready to compete with America’s most popular beers.

