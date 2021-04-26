Đorđe Vukojević

Creek Trail

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
Hire Me
  • Save
Creek Trail lockup combination mark seal visual identity typography art vector illustration photoshop branding brand design logo mark mark logo design
Download color palette

The color palette and typography exploration.

What do you think onaboutthese?

-----

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

👋 Discover more at:

Bēhance
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
synezis.com

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
— Creating stunning visual experiences 👁
Hire Me

More by Đorđe Vukojević

View profile
    • Like