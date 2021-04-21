Hero section - Bootstrap components

Trending designs to inspire you
Today we are sharing a hero section we've designed for the newest Bootstrap 5 component library.
This time we played with the motion that gave us so much fun and we can't wait for more 🤩They're all designed in Figma and coded with Bootstrap 5.
Grab the code and paste it into your project as easily as 1, 2, 3.
