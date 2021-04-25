Đorđe Vukojević

Vantero | Icon

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
Hire Me
  • Save
Vantero | Icon lockup combination mark seal visual identity typography art vector illustration photoshop branding brand design logo mark mark logo design
Download color palette

Icon design exploration. Whether to be used as an app icon or favicon... to be determined.

-----

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

👋 Discover more at:

Bēhance
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
synezis.com

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
— Creating stunning visual experiences 👁
Hire Me

More by Đorđe Vukojević

View profile
    • Like