Đorđe Vukojević

Vantero | Business Cards

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
Hire Me
  • Save
Vantero | Business Cards lockup combination mark seal visual identity typography art vector illustration photoshop branding brand design logo mark mark logo design
Vantero | Business Cards lockup combination mark seal visual identity typography art vector illustration photoshop branding brand design logo mark mark logo design
Download color palette
  1. dribbble-vantero-06.1.png
  2. dribbble-vantero-06.2.png

Simple and elegant... :)

-----

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

👋 Discover more at:

Bēhance
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
synezis.com

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
— Creating stunning visual experiences 👁
Hire Me

More by Đorđe Vukojević

View profile
    • Like