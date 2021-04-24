Đorđe Vukojević

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
Vantero | Background pattern lockup combination mark seal visual identity typography art vector illustration photoshop branding brand design logo mark mark logo design
The logo turned to pattern with this beautiful color palette.

💌 Design Inquiry: hi@synezis.com

Đorđe Vukojević
Đorđe Vukojević
— Creating stunning visual experiences 👁
