Mobile App Design

This is a section of my whole app design process where actually the users can get access to yoga,music and mind talks by the famous personalities,all the three areas on a single platform.
I thought of designing this kind of app because I wanted to bring the users together to a single platform where they can enhance their body,mind and soul at one place.

You can view the complete screens at the below URL:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/117756079/YOGANA-App-Design-for-bodymind-and-soul?tracking_source=for_you_feed_user_published

Posted on Apr 21, 2021
