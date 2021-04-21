Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Project Komento

Project Komento colorful design typography vector ui gradient letter illustration branding affinitydesigner web comments
New preview of the Webdoy Labs project: Komento, a easy to use, user friendly and lightweight frontend feedback library.

You want to add a feedback section to your website? visit https://komento.fr

Made with Affinity Designer.

💬 🌈

