Maxime Carpentier

Gamify Mobile App

Gamify Mobile App celeste figma ui music player dark mode ui design shot app mobile minimal video games spotify video games ost ost soundtrack purple games
Hello guys 👋

Have you ever wanted to listen to your favorites VGM on a mobile app?

I imagined this app when I was frustrated to not find all the soundtracks I wanted on Spotify 🙈

Hope you like it!

