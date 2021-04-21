Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Tamanna Mundhra

Coffee Break

Tamanna Mundhra
Tamanna Mundhra
Hire Me
  • Save
Coffee Break break girl character pose vector illustration pink women pattern coffee female character texture character design
Download color palette

My version of coffee break
DTIYS Challenge by Polina Khrystoieva

You can also follow my work at Instagram I Behance

F9f2c78868ab868b459c38f5ee493d9a
Rebound of
Coffee Break DTIYS challenge
By Polina Khrystoieva
Tamanna Mundhra
Tamanna Mundhra
Turning ideas into visual content
Hire Me

More by Tamanna Mundhra

View profile
    • Like