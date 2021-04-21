Ralph Lauren - Fragrance Finder UI work presentation

Trending designs to inspire you
This design was one of my proposition made for Ralph Lauren. The job was to make a Fragrance Finder for their customer.
See the full presentation : https://www.behance.net/gallery/117965263/RALPH-LAUREN-Fragrance-Finder-UI-work
Hope you like it !