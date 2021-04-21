ASAD 🎖️

Music App UI Design - Let The Music Play!

ASAD 🎖️
ASAD 🎖️
  • Save
Music App UI Design - Let The Music Play! app music album music player app music player ui music art design ux ui mobile ui clean design play song minimal clean ui app design player music music player playlist music app
Download color palette

Hey guys! Here is a new music app clean UI design that will help a user to find the best music for his future tracks. I hope you enjoy the interface, Feel free to show your ❤️

-------------------CONTACT-------------------
Email : dodulll88@gmail.com
Skype call: dodulll_1
---------------------------------------------------

ASAD 🎖️
ASAD 🎖️

More by ASAD 🎖️

View profile
    • Like