Dima Groshev | 123done

Tab Bar Navigation | Universal Icon Set v2.0
Tab Bar Navigation with Universal Icon Set v2.0

Which one is your favourite? Line, Solid, Duotone?

Share in comments.

UNIVERSAL ICON SET v2.0

Universal Icon Set v2.0 is a high-quality icon set for websites, apps, social networks, prints, billboards and even for a postcard for your mom.

CONTACT AND SUPPORT
Feel free to send me your feedback at support@123d.one
I appreciate your comments, likes and shares.

Product Designer and founder of 123done

    • Like