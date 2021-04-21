Purrweb UI

No-code App Building Platform

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
No-code App Building Platform violet web design photo gallery customize blogger blog nocode platform web startup mvp react native online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
No-code App Building Platform violet web design photo gallery customize blogger blog nocode platform web startup mvp react native online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
No-code App Building Platform violet web design photo gallery customize blogger blog nocode platform web startup mvp react native online mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Desktop.png
  2. Tools.png
  3. CTA Dribbble.png

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, Dribbblers!

Have you ever heard about “no-code platforms”?⚙️ These are platforms where users can create apps or web-sites without any coding skills. Just drag the components, fill in the content and that’s it 👨🏼‍💻

We’ve decided to design a no-code platform for creating blogs in the form of a mobile app. 😎 Yep, sounds pretty hard, but it’s easier than you think.

We’ve designed a screen where you can choose a cover for your blog.
The user can:
🖼 choose a photo from the gallery;
📷 upload a new photo into the gallery;
📱 see the preview of how it will look like.

🟣 The accent violet color together with pink attracts the attention and helps users get inspired.

Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!

P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.

Created by Olga Kopceva

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like