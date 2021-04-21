No-code App Building Platform

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hey, Dribbblers!

Have you ever heard about “no-code platforms”?⚙️ These are platforms where users can create apps or web-sites without any coding skills. Just drag the components, fill in the content and that’s it 👨🏼‍💻

We’ve decided to design a no-code platform for creating blogs in the form of a mobile app. 😎 Yep, sounds pretty hard, but it’s easier than you think.

We’ve designed a screen where you can choose a cover for your blog.

The user can:

🖼 choose a photo from the gallery;

📷 upload a new photo into the gallery;

📱 see the preview of how it will look like.

🟣 The accent violet color together with pink attracts the attention and helps users get inspired.

