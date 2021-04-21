No-code App Building Platform

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey, Dribbblers!
Have you ever heard about “no-code platforms”?⚙️ These are platforms where users can create apps or web-sites without any coding skills. Just drag the components, fill in the content and that’s it 👨🏼💻
We’ve decided to design a no-code platform for creating blogs in the form of a mobile app. 😎 Yep, sounds pretty hard, but it’s easier than you think.
We’ve designed a screen where you can choose a cover for your blog.
The user can:
🖼 choose a photo from the gallery;
📷 upload a new photo into the gallery;
📱 see the preview of how it will look like.
🟣 The accent violet color together with pink attracts the attention and helps users get inspired.
Created by Olga Kopceva
