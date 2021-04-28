Visual Jams

Love Kindness Shirts

Love Kindness Shirts screen print shirt justice kindness be kind illustrator shapes geometric illustration flower
My brother’s church recently celebrated 3 years! Honored to be able to provide the artwork for one of their celebratory shirts. Plus, the live screen printing was so cool!

Micah 6:8 is one of Central City Church‘s life verses. So proud of my big bro and Sister-in-law for listening to God’s call in their lives and for all the good He’s done through them!

I'm James Graves and these are my visual jams.

