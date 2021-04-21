VES Design System

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
VES is responsive software for monitoring animals on farms. It is a very innovative project, through an application farmers can remotely control the fans and other electronic devices found on the farm. For this agtech industry project, we created a complete design system, based on the aesthetics of the brand, widgets, components, and a color palette.
Creating a design system for your project has many benefits, the most important is that it helps to make the implementation simpler and is scalable in the future.
We are Octobot
Software consultancy passionate about creating innovative digital solutions and transforming ideas into products that people love.
Check us out at octobot.io Reach out at hello@octobot.io
Follow us: Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter