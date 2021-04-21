Octobot

VES Design System

Octobot
Octobot
Hire Us
  • Save
VES Design System kit ui kit agtech app design web charts design system system design designsystem widgets ui ux design
Download color palette

VES is responsive software for monitoring animals on farms. It is a very innovative project, through an application farmers can remotely control the fans and other electronic devices found on the farm. For this agtech industry project, we created a complete design system, based on the aesthetics of the brand, widgets, components, and a color palette.
Creating a design system for your project has many benefits, the most important is that it helps to make the implementation simpler and is scalable in the future.

__________________

We are Octobot

Software consultancy passionate about creating innovative digital solutions and transforming ideas into products that people love. 

Check us out at octobot.io Reach out at hello@octobot.io 

Follow us: Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Octobot
Octobot
Transform people’s digital experiences
Hire Us

More by Octobot

View profile
    • Like