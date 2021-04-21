VES Design System

VES is responsive software for monitoring animals on farms. It is a very innovative project, through an application farmers can remotely control the fans and other electronic devices found on the farm. For this agtech industry project, we created a complete design system, based on the aesthetics of the brand, widgets, components, and a color palette.

Creating a design system for your project has many benefits, the most important is that it helps to make the implementation simpler and is scalable in the future.

__________________

We are Octobot

Software consultancy passionate about creating innovative digital solutions and transforming ideas into products that people love.

Check us out at octobot.io Reach out at hello@octobot.io

Follow us: Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter