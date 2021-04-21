ANIMALZ - Pre-orders are open! 🥳

🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I am so honored to say that our new 3D library, ANIMALZ got into PRE-ORDER PHASE!
4 cute 3D animals included - Panda, Wild Cat, Duck, and Dog. All of them with 6 poses out of the box.
They are fully rigged.
A tutorial on how to customize the pose will be included.
*Only 15 pieces left!*
Go check them out:
https://animalz.design/