ANIMALZ - Pre-orders are open! 🥳

ANIMALZ

Price
$39
Buy now
Available on animalz.design
ANIMALZ

I am so honored to say that our new 3D library, ANIMALZ got into PRE-ORDER PHASE!

4 cute 3D animals included - Panda, Wild Cat, Duck, and Dog. All of them with 6 poses out of the box.

They are fully rigged.
A tutorial on how to customize the pose will be included.

*Only 15 pieces left!*

Go check them out:
https://animalz.design/

Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
