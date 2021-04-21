Good for Sale
Stephen Kelman

A4 / Letter CV and Resume Templates for InDesign

Stephen Kelman
Stephen Kelman
Hire Me
  • Save
A4 / Letter CV and Resume Templates for InDesign resume template design resume template indesign template clean indesign cv resume indesign cv indd template layout indd template cv template
A4 / Letter CV and Resume Templates for InDesign resume template design resume template indesign template clean indesign cv resume indesign cv indd template layout indd template cv template
Download color palette
  1. 15-16.png
  2. 15-162.png

A4 / Letter CV and Resume Templates for InDesign

Price
$4.20
Buy now
Available on gumroad.com
Good for sale
A4 / Letter CV and Resume Templates for InDesign
$4.20
Buy now

Modular A4 and US letter templates for your curriculum vitae or resume. Simple to modify, change styles and add or subtract content to suit your application. Layouts come complete with 24-field baseline grid system and comprehensive style sheets. Requires Adobe InDesign.

www.stephenkelman.co.uk/format-cv-and-resume-templates-for-indesign

Stephen Kelman
Stephen Kelman
Graphic Design and Digital Assets for Professionals
Hire Me

More by Stephen Kelman

View profile
    • Like