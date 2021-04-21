Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Charlotte Urvoy

Asthma app saver - Breaz

Charlotte Urvoy
Charlotte Urvoy
  • Save
Asthma app saver - Breaz app design lifesaver uiux asthma ui design uxdesign
Download color palette

ABOUT
This app offers a life saver feature by sending an
SOS to rescue services with the user’s geolocalisation and by displaying a life saver notice for anyone around who can help. The user can also check asthma triggers levels (air pollution, weather, pollen...) to prevent his asthma attacks.

PROCESS
JTBD interview, online survey user flow, mid-fi wireframe, style tile, user tests, iteration, atomic design, high-fi prototype

View all tags
Posted on Apr 21, 2021
Charlotte Urvoy
Charlotte Urvoy

More by Charlotte Urvoy

View profile
    • Like