Asthma app saver - Breaz

ABOUT
This app offers a life saver feature by sending an
SOS to rescue services with the user’s geolocalisation and by displaying a life saver notice for anyone around who can help. The user can also check asthma triggers levels (air pollution, weather, pollen...) to prevent his asthma attacks.
PROCESS
JTBD interview, online survey user flow, mid-fi wireframe, style tile, user tests, iteration, atomic design, high-fi prototype