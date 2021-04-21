Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ival Alpha Rivaldi

New Normal Online Workout Exercise Illustration

Ival Alpha Rivaldi
Ival Alpha Rivaldi
  • Save
New Normal Online Workout Exercise Illustration sweat gym fitness exercise contactless newnormal illustration quarantine protocol health workout online pandemic covid19 covid coronavirus covid-19
Download color palette
  1. Shoot_pictor_motionRev2.mp4
  2. Pure home gym rev3-01.jpg

Hello guys, next exploration here! 🤩
What are you guys doing in this pandemic?

Hope you could maintain your health in this situation. Vaccine are already shared all over the world, but the virus are still here! The simple thing you could do to maintain your health is doing an excercise in your home.

Even in this moment you can do a workout with your trainer online!

Anyway what do you think about this illustration? let us know in the comment below!

——

This illustration made by Iksan Hafidho

Ival Alpha Rivaldi
Ival Alpha Rivaldi

More by Ival Alpha Rivaldi

View profile
    • Like