New Normal Online Workout Exercise Illustration

Hello guys, next exploration here! 🤩
What are you guys doing in this pandemic?
Hope you could maintain your health in this situation. Vaccine are already shared all over the world, but the virus are still here! The simple thing you could do to maintain your health is doing an excercise in your home.
Even in this moment you can do a workout with your trainer online!
Anyway what do you think about this illustration? let us know in the comment below!
——
This illustration made by Iksan Hafidho