Ernest – 01

Ernest: Virtual assistant that helps you with your emails and make your days more productive. I helped Ernest, from the visual side with the creation of their new brand, with the in-depth study of the user experience to create a product that is easy to use and intuitive. Also I have deepened with the part of the user interface, design system, selecting the best colors of their new brand.
Available for collaborations/freelance works: gabrielepaladesign@gmail.com