Home Equity - Web Dashboard

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
Thinkific
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Dribbblers
Worked on the dashboard variation of the Home Equity product.
Home equity concept to remove all the barriers in accessing home equity and create an open global marketplace for homeowners and investors.
Features:
#Homeowner #Investor #Advisor #Property #Wallet #Marketplace #BlockchainTechnology
I hope you guys like it. If you like 🧡 my work, it will be my motivation to create more projects.
Let me know your thoughts in the comment section.
--
Let's work together!
Contact us at info@troontechnolgoies.com
Connect with us: Website | LinkedIn | Facebook