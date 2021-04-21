Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
UIUXGEEK.ID

Food App

UIUXGEEK.ID
UIUXGEEK.ID
  • Save
Food App ui mobile indonesia app burgers
Download color palette

Hi mates 👋

This is an application design for Food App
I hope you enjoyed it! ❤️

Wanna create something great?
Feel free contact us - kahardory@gmail.com

— Project Status: Available 🟢

View all tags
Posted on Apr 21, 2021
UIUXGEEK.ID
UIUXGEEK.ID

More by UIUXGEEK.ID

View profile
    • Like