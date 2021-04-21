Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kevin Aloui

Coming out illustration series - #2

pride proud lgbtq lgbtqia lgbt coming out love queer queer art flag editorial editorial illustration newspaper texture grain character character design illustration
This is the second illustration for a series I did for the French newspaper "Ouest France". The series explores various stories of coming out.

This article follows the story of Alice and her complex relationship with her father after her peculiar coming out - he saw her kissing her girlfirend.
