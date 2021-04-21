Michael Dolejš

SG – logo concept 3

Michael Dolejš
Michael Dolejš
Hire Me
  • Save
SG – logo concept 3 typography logo playful symbol abc maxi identity ux typography vector branding illustration logo iphone design user interface
SG – logo concept 3 typography logo playful symbol abc maxi identity ux typography vector branding illustration logo iphone design user interface
Download color palette
  1. SG-3.png
  2. SG-obe.png

The second option for this new brand I'm working on where I wanted to do a more fun approach and based the logomark on ABC Dinamo Maxi.

https://abcdinamo.com/typefaces/maxi

The final logo will be revealed soon with a new website and overall visual identity.

–––

Behance
Instagram
Twitter

39ca1df1b1dbabbc453918916b5ca1f3
Rebound of
SG – logo concept 2
By Michael Dolejš
Michael Dolejš
Michael Dolejš
Digital Graphic Designer (Mobile, Web & Identity)
Hire Me

More by Michael Dolejš

View profile
    • Like