Financial Intermediary — Forms

Financial Intermediary — Forms
A few examples of popups from the product.

About the project:
What I prepared was the client panel for a nationwide company that serves as a middleman among diverse parties in order to facilitate financial transactions. My work was focused on improving the user experience and making the visual layer pleasant to the eye.

