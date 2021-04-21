Financial Intermediary — Forms

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
A few examples of popups from the product.
About the project:
What I prepared was the client panel for a nationwide company that serves as a middleman among diverse parties in order to facilitate financial transactions. My work was focused on improving the user experience and making the visual layer pleasant to the eye.
