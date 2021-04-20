Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Jeehom
Hiwow

Crypto Investment Wallet

Jeehom
Hiwow
Jeehom for Hiwow
Crypto Investment Wallet branding mobile ui design wallet crypto investment banking chart wallet app finances defi cryptocurrency crypto wallet exchange blockchain minimalistic bitcion
  1. wallet.png
  2. wallet3.png
  3. wallet2.png

Hi, everyone!
This is my latest design project, encrypted digital currency investment wallet, you can send money through chat, transfer and other operations, any of your information are encrypted, so that you can rest assured that your wallet is safe enough, money will be more and more.
-
Have an idea? Tell us about it
📪 Email: jihoooong@gmail.com
😀 Instagram: Jeehom
🎯WhatsApp: Jeehom
💠Skype: Jeehom

