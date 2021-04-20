Crypto Investment Wallet

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, everyone!
This is my latest design project, encrypted digital currency investment wallet, you can send money through chat, transfer and other operations, any of your information are encrypted, so that you can rest assured that your wallet is safe enough, money will be more and more.
-
Have an idea? Tell us about it
📪 Email: jihoooong@gmail.com
😀 Instagram: Jeehom
🎯WhatsApp: Jeehom
💠Skype: Jeehom
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.