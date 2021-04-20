Chelsea Ryan

Automate AI lifecycles for ModelOps

Automate AI lifecycles for ModelOps infographic
ModelOps acts as a cog for DevOps. The concept of a bike chain fueled the visual of the two working with one another's lifecycles. Collaboration with Perla Daly.
