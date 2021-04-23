Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Dan Lehman

Seamless Topographic Pattern

Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Hire Me
  • Save
Seamless Topographic Pattern line retro vintage pattern wilderness outdoors nature mountains topography topographic map
Seamless Topographic Pattern line retro vintage pattern wilderness outdoors nature mountains topography topographic map
Seamless Topographic Pattern line retro vintage pattern wilderness outdoors nature mountains topography topographic map
Download color palette
  1. dribbble_Topography_B_Green.jpg
  2. Topo-Pattern-Van-Mockup_dribbble.jpg
  3. Topo-Map-Layers.jpg

Topographic Pattern (Raster)

Price
$16
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Topographic Pattern (Raster)

I updated my topographic map pattern to include:
— contour intervals (elevation)
— textured edges
— shaded relief (cast shadows)
— grid lines

See second slide to see what the pattern would look like when seamlessly applied to a large surface, and the third slide to see how the layers are combined.

I created this pattern in Illustrator by modifying the topographic lines of an actual USGS map into a shape that would tile seamlessly.
Then I exported the artwork to Photoshop and used actions and brushes from True Grit Texture Supply to create the textured edges and fills.

I'm attaching a 12x12 inch (non-repeating) sample of this pattern if you'd like to experiment with the artwork or use the map for a design project.

Purchase this pattern on Creative Market in vector or raster format.

Topo-Map-Pattern_12x12_Non-Repeating-Sample_QRS-Creative-LLC.psd
10 MB
Download
Dan Lehman
Dan Lehman
Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
Hire Me

More by Dan Lehman

View profile
    • Like