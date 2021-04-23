Seamless Topographic Pattern

I updated my topographic map pattern to include:

— contour intervals (elevation)

— textured edges

— shaded relief (cast shadows)

— grid lines

See second slide to see what the pattern would look like when seamlessly applied to a large surface, and the third slide to see how the layers are combined.

I created this pattern in Illustrator by modifying the topographic lines of an actual USGS map into a shape that would tile seamlessly.

Then I exported the artwork to Photoshop and used actions and brushes from True Grit Texture Supply to create the textured edges and fills.

I'm attaching a 12x12 inch (non-repeating) sample of this pattern if you'd like to experiment with the artwork or use the map for a design project.

Purchase this pattern on Creative Market in vector or raster format.