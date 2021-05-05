Xenia Latii

Ad Illustration - Hiking Kiwi Character

Ad Illustration - Hiking Kiwi Character digital illustration digital art hiking advertising campaign advertising advertising design food illustration healthy kiwifruit kiwi graphic design illustrations illustrator illustration color health fruit character character design
Hiker Kiwi Part 3/3 🥝

The last active kiwi in the series for Zespri Kiwi.
I drew her to portray the positive health effects of the kiwi fruit.

See part 1 and part 2 of the series.

Functional. Colorful. Beautiful.
